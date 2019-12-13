UFC 245 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream

The UFC 245 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to begin.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (Dec. 14), UFC 245 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will collide with Colby Covington.

The co-main event will see a featherweight title bout as title holder Max Holloway goes one-on-one with Alex Volkanovski. Fight fans will also be treated to a women’s bantamweight title showdown between champion Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie.

UFC 245 will also feature a match-up between Marlon Moraes and Jose Aldo. Bantamweights Petr Yan and Urijah Faber will also share the Octagon. The main card will begin with Yan vs. Faber.

All fighters on the UFC 245 card weighed in earlier today. Jessica Eye is the only fighter on the card to have missed weight. The good news is that all title bouts set for tomorrow has been made official.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 245 tomorrow night. We’ll keep you posted with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

You can see a live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins below, which begins at 7 p.m. ET and of course stick with MMA News tomorrow for live coverage of UFC 245: