UFC 245 Highlights: Alexander Volkanovski Dethrones Max Holloway

Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski was a heck of a fight at UFC 245.

The two fighters met in a featherweight title bout at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This was a high-level technical fight that was dominated by striking as both fighters had their moments. They were talking trash throughout the fight.

Volkanovski heavily used leg kicks to set up his strikes while Holloway was mixing up his combos. The judges gave the victory to Volkanovski by decision. Volkanovski is the new featherweight champion.

Holloway successfully retained the UFC featherweight title over Frankie Edgar in the headliner of the UFC 240 pay-per-view event on July 27, 2019 from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Before that, Holloway attempted to make history when he took on Dustin Poirier for the interim UFC lightweight title in the main event of the UFC 236 pay-per-view (PPV). However, Holloway lost the hard-fought fight via unanimous decision. The show went down on April 13, 2019, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Volkanovski went on a seven-fight winning streak under the UFC banner to earn this title fight. In his previous two fights, he finished Chad Mendes in brutal fashion at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California and then a decision win over former UFC champ Jose Aldo at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil.

