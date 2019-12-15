UFC 245 Highlights: Amanda Nunes Outpoints Germaine de Randamie

Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie was an interesting fight at UFC 245.

The two fighters met in a women’s bantamweight title bout at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This was a back and forth fight both on the feet and ground with both fighters having their moments. Those moments include both fighters getting stunned and the challenger teasing a finish in the way of a triangle choke only for Nunes to get out of.

At one point, Nunes got stunned with a nasty up kick. For the majority of the fight, Nunes used takedowns and ground and pound. The judges gave the win to Nunes by decision.

Their first fight came in November of 2013 that saw “The Lioness” end up stopping “The Iron Lady” in the first round via TKO.

In her previous fight, Nunes scored yet another impressive victory at the expense of former champ Holly Holm at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event.

Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg in the first round in the co-headliner of UFC 232 to win the UFC women’s featherweight title on December 29, 2018, at The Forum in Inglewood, California. With that win, Nunes became a two-division champion as she’s the champ of the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

De Randamie entered this fight on a five-fight winning streak. In her previous fight, she beat Aspen Ladd in controversial fashion at the UFC Sacramento event from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on ESPN+.

De Randamie also holds TKO wins over Larissa Pacheco and Anna Elmose and a unanimous decision win over former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. In her previous fight, she scored a unanimous decision win over one-time women’s bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington at UFC Denver.

