UFC 245 Highlights: Chase Hooper Smashes Daniel Teymur

Chase Hooper smashed Daniel Teymur in his promotional debut at UFC 245.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the first-round, Hopper almost finished the fight with a rear-naked choke but Teymur got out of it. This led to Hopper getting a mounting triangle and smashed him with strikes to earn the TKO win.

