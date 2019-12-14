UFC 245 Highlights: Geoff Neal Stops Mike Perry

Geoff Neal made a statement against Mike Perry at UFC 245.
The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 245 event on Saturday night (December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary portion of this show that includes this fight aired on ESPN.
Neal didn’t waste any time as he finished him with a high kick then strikes to wrap up the fight.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:
Neal was 4-0 under the UFC banner entering this fight. Neal was coming off a second round TKO win over Niko Price at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Before that, he scored a rear-naked choke win over Brian Camozzi in February 2018, KO victory over Frank Camacho in September and decisions Belal Muhammad in January.
Perry was coming off a decision loss to Vicente Luque at the UFC Uruguay event from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on ESPN+.
Perry scored the first decision win of his career when he beat Paul Felder at UFC 226. That win snapped back-to-back decision losses to Max Griffin and Santiago Ponzinibbio.
After UFC 226, he lost to Donald Cerrone by submission at 4:46 of the first round at the UFC Denver event. In his latest fight, he beat Alex Oliveira by unanimous decision in April at UFC on ESPN+ 8.
