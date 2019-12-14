UFC 245 Highlights: Geoff Neal Stops Mike Perry

Geoff Neal made a statement against Mike Perry at UFC 245.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 245 event on Saturday night (December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary portion of this show that includes this fight aired on ESPN.

Neal didn’t waste any time as he finished him with a high kick then strikes to wrap up the fight.

UFC 245 Pay-Per-View Results: Three Big Title Fights



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

HANDS OF STEEL! 👊@HandzOfSteelMMA is a PROBLEM at welterweight! #UFC245



📺 Watch LIVE on ESPN 2 NOW! pic.twitter.com/i97lHaVH5d — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2019

Neal was 4-0 under the UFC banner entering this fight. Neal was coming off a second round TKO win over Niko Price at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Before that, he scored a rear-naked choke win over Brian Camozzi in February 2018, KO victory over Frank Camacho in September and decisions Belal Muhammad in January.

Perry was coming off a decision loss to Vicente Luque at the UFC Uruguay event from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on ESPN+.

Perry scored the first decision win of his career when he beat Paul Felder at UFC 226. That win snapped back-to-back decision losses to Max Griffin and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

After UFC 226, he lost to Donald Cerrone by submission at 4:46 of the first round at the UFC Denver event. In his latest fight, he beat Alex Oliveira by unanimous decision in April at UFC on ESPN+ 8.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 245. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.