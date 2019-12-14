UFC 245 Highlights: Irene Aldana Sleeps Ketlen Vieira

Irene Aldana vs. Ketlen Vieira ended in fireworks at UFC 245.

The two fighters met in a women’s bantamweight bout at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As seen in the first-round, Aldana slept her with a left hook that dropped her before finishing up the work on the ground with additional strikes.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Make way for a new BW contender! 👏@IreneAldana_ making a STATEMENT at #UFC245! 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/q8ZC1VNlOr — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2019

OHHHHHHHHH! 😱



Picture perfect left hook from @IreneAldana_! #UFC245



📺 Watch LIVE on ESPN 2 NOW! pic.twitter.com/bcp4I5x7Vu — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2019

