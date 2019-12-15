UFC 245 Highlights: Kamaru Usman Finishes Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington was an incredible fight at UFC 245.

The two fighters met in a welterweight title bout at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Despite both men be known for their wrestling and ground and pound style, they decided to go out and strike. This happened for the entire fight. Covington was aggressive for the first two rounds but started to slow down.

There was a low blow and an eye poke that Usman had to overcome. By the fifth round, Usman had picked up the pace for the previous two rounds. Under a minute to go in the fifth round, Usman dropped him with a straight right and finished the challenger with strikes on the ground.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The champion @USMAN84kg turned up the heat in the fifth round 🔥 #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/QTjzkXCT7e — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 15, 2019

FURIOUS pace early in R1! 💥



Usman and Covington couldn't wait to get their hands on each other! #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/6YyVKE0RIi — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2019

Ridiculous exchanges midway through R2! 🔥



The bad blood is LEGIT. #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/1MFj1099FQ — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2019

And STILL they swing back and forth!



Usman and Covington with an unbelievable championship pace! 🏆 #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/ucac2XUEP8 — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2019

Usman captured the title from Tyron Woodley when he scored a dominant unanimous win in the co-headliner of the UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was on a 14-fight winning streak heading into this fight with 10 of those wins coming under the UFC banner.

In his previous fight, Covington scored a decision win over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at the UFC Newark event on August 3rd from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on ESPN.

Before this fight, he captured the interim welterweight championship by defeating Rafael dos Anjos in June 2018. However, he was later stripped of the title due to inactivity.

