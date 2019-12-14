UFC 245 Highlights: Marlon Moraes Edges Out Jose Aldo

Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo lived up to expectations at UFC 245.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

From the get-go, this fight was fireworks as both guys were looking to exchange with strikes. Aldo was constantly walking him down while trying to get inside. Moraes did a good job of keeping his range while landing some big hooks and several head kicks. This was Aldo’s bantamweight debt under the UFC banner. In the end, the judges gave the win to Moraes by split decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Buzzed him in the first 15 seconds 😳@MMARLONMORAES is wasting no time at #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/My3LHVL5VV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 15, 2019

Aldo entered this fight with a 2-3 record in his previous five bouts with two of those losses coming to Max Holloway. In his previous fights, he suffered a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil.

After putting together a four-fight winning streak, Moraes suffered a TKO loss in the third round to Henry Cejudo in a bantamweight title bout at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 8, 2019.

