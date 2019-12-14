UFC 245 Highlights: Matt Brown Batters Ben Saunders

Matt Brown came back after a two-year absence in a big way with a win over Ben Saunders at UFC 245.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the first round, Brown landed some big shots in full guard to earn the KO win.

UFC 245 Pay-Per-View Results: Three Big Title Fights



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Returning in style! 👊



After two years out, @IAmTheImmortal is back in a BIG way! #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/5K74a1Daks — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2019

Back in a BIG way!!@IamTheImmortal gets the R2 stoppage 3UFC245 pic.twitter.com/PXH38nML50 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) December 15, 2019

