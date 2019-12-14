UFC 245 Highlights: Matt Brown Batters Ben Saunders

Matt Brown came back after a two-year absence in a big way with a win over Ben Saunders at UFC 245.
The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the first round, Brown landed some big shots in full guard to earn the KO win.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
