UFC 245 Highlights: Petr Yan Scores Walk-Off KO Win Over Urijah Faber

Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber had fireworks at UFC 245.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What a fight. Yan put on one of his best performances to date while Faber showed that he’s still a top-tier fighter and has a ton of heart. Yan landed a major league elbow that dropped Faber in the second-round.

At this point, Faber’s face was a bloody mess with a big cut on his left eye. It could’ve been stopped continued. The third round featured Yan landing a walk-off head kick for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Yan entered this fight on an 8-fight winning streak with his last two fights seeing him beat John Dodson by decision at the UFC on ESPN+ 3 from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic and Jimmie Rivera at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 8, 2019.

Faber came out of retirement in his previous fight when he beat Ricky Simon by TKO at the UFC Sacramento event from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on ESPN+

Faber decided to hang up his gloves in December of 2016 in his hometown when he defeated Brad Pickett by unanimous decision. “The California Kid” was on a two-fight losing streak and 3-3 in his previous six bouts before the showdown, which was supposed to be his retirement fight.

