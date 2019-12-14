UFC 245 Highlights: Punahele Soriano KO’s Oskar Piechota

Punahele Soriano picked up an impressive victory over Oskar Piechota at UFC 245.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the first-round of the fight, Soriano hit a big left hook that shut off the lights of his opponent and the fight was called.

UFC 245 Pay-Per-View Results: Three Big Title Fights



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 245. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.