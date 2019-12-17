UFC 245 Medical Suspensions: Usman & Covington Get Lengthy Sits

Cole Shelton
Kamaru Usman Colby Covington
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington’s back-and-forth fight at UFC 245 has left them both receiving lengthy medical suspensions.

In the main event, Usman defended his welterweight title by beating Covington by fifth-round TKO. In the fight, “Chaos” also broke his jaw. But, the damage both fighter sustained resulted in the two of them receiving potential six-month suspensions but can be cleared sooner by a doctor.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski and Geoff Neal both received potential six-month suspensions.

See the full list of UFC 245 medical suspensions below (via MMA Junkie).

  • Puna Soriano: No suspension
  • Oskar Piechota: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
  • Jessica Eye: Suspended 60 days or until eye injury is cleared by physician; no contact for 21 days due to cut on left cheek
  • Viviane Araujo: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray/MRI of right hand and x-ray of right foot and left tibia/fibia are cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Brandon Moreno: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Kai Kara-France: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Chase Hooper: No suspension
  • Daniel Teymur: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days
  • Matt Brown: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to cut on left eyebrow
  • Ben Saunders: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
  • Omari Akhmedov: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Ian Henisch: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Irene Aldana: No Suspension
  • Ketlen Viera: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
  • Geoff Neal: Suspended for 180 days or until x-ray of left ribs is cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Mike Perry: Suspended 180 days or until nasal x-ray is cleared by physician; also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
  • Petr Yan: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of right foot is cleared by an orthopedic physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Urijah Faber: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
  • Marlon Moraes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 21 days due to cut on left eyelid
  • Jose Aldo: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Amanda Nunes: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Germaine de Randamie: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Alexander Volkanovski: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of right hand is cleared by orthopedic physician; also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days
  • Max Holloway: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to leg pain
  • Kamaru Usman: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of left thumb is cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Colby Covington: Suspended 180 days or until nondisplaced midline mandibular fracture is cleared by oral and maxillofacial surgeon; also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days