UFC 245 Medical Suspensions: Usman & Covington Get Lengthy Sits

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington’s back-and-forth fight at UFC 245 has left them both receiving lengthy medical suspensions.

In the main event, Usman defended his welterweight title by beating Covington by fifth-round TKO. In the fight, “Chaos” also broke his jaw. But, the damage both fighter sustained resulted in the two of them receiving potential six-month suspensions but can be cleared sooner by a doctor.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski and Geoff Neal both received potential six-month suspensions.

See the full list of UFC 245 medical suspensions below (via MMA Junkie).