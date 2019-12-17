UFC 245 Medical Suspensions: Usman & Covington Get Lengthy Sits

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington’s back-and-forth fight at UFC 245 has left them both receiving lengthy medical suspensions.
In the main event, Usman defended his welterweight title by beating Covington by fifth-round TKO. In the fight, “Chaos” also broke his jaw. But, the damage both fighter sustained resulted in the two of them receiving potential six-month suspensions but can be cleared sooner by a doctor.
Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski and Geoff Neal both received potential six-month suspensions.
See the full list of UFC 245 medical suspensions below (via MMA Junkie).
- Puna Soriano: No suspension
- Oskar Piechota: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
- Jessica Eye: Suspended 60 days or until eye injury is cleared by physician; no contact for 21 days due to cut on left cheek
- Viviane Araujo: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray/MRI of right hand and x-ray of right foot and left tibia/fibia are cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Brandon Moreno: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Kai Kara-France: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Chase Hooper: No suspension
- Daniel Teymur: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days
- Matt Brown: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to cut on left eyebrow
- Ben Saunders: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
- Omari Akhmedov: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Ian Henisch: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Irene Aldana: No Suspension
- Ketlen Viera: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
- Geoff Neal: Suspended for 180 days or until x-ray of left ribs is cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Mike Perry: Suspended 180 days or until nasal x-ray is cleared by physician; also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
- Petr Yan: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of right foot is cleared by an orthopedic physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Urijah Faber: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
- Marlon Moraes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 21 days due to cut on left eyelid
- Jose Aldo: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Amanda Nunes: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Germaine de Randamie: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Alexander Volkanovski: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of right hand is cleared by orthopedic physician; also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days
- Max Holloway: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to leg pain
- Kamaru Usman: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of left thumb is cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Colby Covington: Suspended 180 days or until nondisplaced midline mandibular fracture is cleared by oral and maxillofacial surgeon; also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days