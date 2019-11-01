UFC 245 Press Conference Live Stream Today (Nov. 1)

UFC 245 will close out the year for UFC pay-per-views and a press conference is being held today (Nov. 1).

The presser will be held inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, featherweight champion Max Holloway, Alex Volkanovski, women’s bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes, and Germaine de Randamie will be in attendance. UFC president Dana White will also take questions from the media.

UFC 245 will take place on Dec. 14. It’ll emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also set for the card are two high-profile bantamweight bouts. Jose Aldo moves down from 145 pounds to take on Marlon Moraes, while Urijah Faber will share the Octagon with Petr Yan.

When Usman steps inside the Octagon next month, it’ll be his first UFC welterweight title defense. “The Nigerian Nightmare” captured the gold by defeating Tyron Woodley back in March. While Covington has held interim gold before, this will be his first crack at the undisputed welterweight title.

Holloway is in search of his fourth successful featherweight title defense. “Blessed” has beaten Aldo, Brian Ortega, and Frankie Edgar in his defenses. Volkanovski is getting his title shot after beating Jose Aldo via unanimous decision back in May.

When Nunes and de Randamie face off at UFC 245, it won’t be the first time they’ve done so. Back in Nov. 2013, Nunes earned a first-round TKO victory over de Randamie. “The Lioness” is going for her fifth successful women’s bantamweight title defense.

You can catch today’s press conference below. The live stream will begin at 5 p.m. ET.