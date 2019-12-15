UFC 245 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Usman, Nunes, & Holloway Top List

UFC 245 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The UFC 245 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington in a welterweight title bout headlined the show that saw Usman win by TKO while Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title served as the co-headliner that saw Volkanovski win by decision.

Rounding out this five bout main card was Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie for the women’s bantamweight title, Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo in a bantamweight bout and Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber in a bantamweight showdown.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Kamaru Usman: $40,000 def. Colby Covington: $30,000

Alexander Volkanovski: $30,000 def. Max Holloway: $40,000

Amanda Nunes: $40,000 def. Germaine de Randamie: $30,000

Marlon Moraes: $5,000 def. Jose Aldo: $20,000

Petr Yan: $5,000 def. Urijah Faber: $20,000

Geoff Neal: $4,000 def. Mike Perry: $10,000

Irene Aldana: $5,000 def. Ketlen Vieira: $4,000

Omari Akhmedov: $10,000 def. Ian Heinisch: $4,000

Matt Brown: $20,000 def. Ben Saunders: $15,000

Chase Hooper: $3,500 def. Daniel Teymur: $4,000

Brandon Moreno: $5,000 def. Kai Kara-France: $4,000

Jessica Eye: $10,000 def. Viviane Araujo: $3,500

Punahele Soriano: $3,500 def. Oskar Piechota: $4,000