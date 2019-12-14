UFC 245 Results: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Check out MMA News' UFC 245 results, featuring a main event meeting between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington for the UFC welterweight title.

UFC 245 goes down tonight (Sat. December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington for the UFC welterweight title.

Usman captured the title from Tyron Woodley when he scored a dominant unanimous win in the co-headliner of the UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was on a 14-fight winning streak heading into this fight with 10 of those wins coming under the UFC banner.

In his previous fight, Covington scored a decision win over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at the UFC Newark event on August 3rd from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on ESPN.

Before this fight, he captured the interim welterweight championship by defeating Rafael dos Anjos in June 2018. However, he was later stripped of the title due to inactivity.

The co-headliner will see Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title. The rest of the main card features Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie for the women’s bantamweight title, Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo and Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber.

It's certain to have a great night of fights from Las Vegas.

Quick UFC 245 Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Featherweight title bout: Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Women’s bantamweight title bout: Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie

Bantamweight bout: Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight bout: Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

Women’s Bantamweight bout: Irene Aldana vs. Ketlen Vieira

Middleweight bout: Omari Akhmedov vs. Ian Heinisch

Welterweight bout: Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Featherweight bout: Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur

Flyweight bout: Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno

Women’s flyweight bout: Viviane Araujo vs. Jessica Eye

Middleweight bout: Oskar Piechota vs. Punahele Soriano

