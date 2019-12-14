UFC 245 Salaries: Usman & Covington Cash In

The UFC 245 salaries are already in.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has released the fight purses. Topping the list are Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington at $500,000 each. Usman is set to defend the UFC welterweight title against Covington in the main event of UFC 245 tonight (Dec. 14).

In the co-main event, Max Holloway puts his UFC featherweight gold on the line against Alex Volkanovski. Holloway will earn $350,000 while Volkanovski is earning $250,000.

Amanda Nunes will also be on the main card as she defends her women’s bantamweight championship against Germaine de Randamie. Nunes is making $350,000 to show and can snag an additional $100,000 if she wins. As for de Randamie, she’ll take home $100,000.

Peep the full UFC 245 salaries below (via MMAFighting.com).

Kamaru Usman: $500,000

Colby Covington: $500,000

Max Holloway: $350,000

Alexander Volkanovski: $250,000

Amanda Nunes: $350,000 to show, $100,000 to win

Germaine de Randamie: $100,000

Marlon Moraes: $110,000 to show, $110,000 to win

Jose Aldo: $400,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Petr Yan: $66,000 to show, $66,000 to win

Urijah Faber: $250,000

Mike Perry: $90,000 to show, $90,000 to win

Geoff Neal: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win

Ketlen Vieira: $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win

Irene Aldana: $40,000 to show, $40,000 to win

Ian Heinisch: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win

Omari Akhemedov: $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win

Matt Brown: $80,000 to show, $80,000 to win

Ben Saunders: $35,000 to show, $35,000 to win

Chase Hooper: $24,000 to show, $24,000 to win

Daniel Teymur: $18,000 to show, $18,000 to win

Brandon Moreno: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win

Kai-Kara France: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win

Jessica Eye: $48,000 to show, $48,000 to win (Eye will pay $14,400 of her show money as penalty for missing weight on Friday)

Viviane Araujo: $45,000 to show, $45,000 to win

Puna Soriano: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Oskar Piechota: $20,000 to show, $20,000 to win