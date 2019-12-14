UFC 245 Salaries: Usman & Covington Cash In

The UFC 245 salaries are already in.
The Nevada State Athletic Commission has released the fight purses. Topping the list are Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington at $500,000 each. Usman is set to defend the UFC welterweight title against Covington in the main event of UFC 245 tonight (Dec. 14).
In the co-main event, Max Holloway puts his UFC featherweight gold on the line against Alex Volkanovski. Holloway will earn $350,000 while Volkanovski is earning $250,000.
Amanda Nunes will also be on the main card as she defends her women’s bantamweight championship against Germaine de Randamie. Nunes is making $350,000 to show and can snag an additional $100,000 if she wins. As for de Randamie, she’ll take home $100,000.
Peep the full UFC 245 salaries below (via MMAFighting.com).
Kamaru Usman: $500,000
Colby Covington: $500,000
Max Holloway: $350,000
Alexander Volkanovski: $250,000
Amanda Nunes: $350,000 to show, $100,000 to win
Germaine de Randamie: $100,000
Marlon Moraes: $110,000 to show, $110,000 to win
Jose Aldo: $400,000 to show, $50,000 to win
Petr Yan: $66,000 to show, $66,000 to win
Urijah Faber: $250,000
Mike Perry: $90,000 to show, $90,000 to win
Geoff Neal: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win
Ketlen Vieira: $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win
Irene Aldana: $40,000 to show, $40,000 to win
Ian Heinisch: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win
Omari Akhemedov: $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win
Matt Brown: $80,000 to show, $80,000 to win
Ben Saunders: $35,000 to show, $35,000 to win
Chase Hooper: $24,000 to show, $24,000 to win
Daniel Teymur: $18,000 to show, $18,000 to win
Brandon Moreno: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win
Kai-Kara France: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win
Jessica Eye: $48,000 to show, $48,000 to win (Eye will pay $14,400 of her show money as penalty for missing weight on Friday)
Viviane Araujo: $45,000 to show, $45,000 to win
Puna Soriano: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
Oskar Piechota: $20,000 to show, $20,000 to win