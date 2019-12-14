UFC 245 Salaries: Usman & Covington Cash In

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Kamaru Usman Colby Covington
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC 245 salaries are already in.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has released the fight purses. Topping the list are Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington at $500,000 each. Usman is set to defend the UFC welterweight title against Covington in the main event of UFC 245 tonight (Dec. 14).

In the co-main event, Max Holloway puts his UFC featherweight gold on the line against Alex Volkanovski. Holloway will earn $350,000 while Volkanovski is earning $250,000.

Amanda Nunes will also be on the main card as she defends her women’s bantamweight championship against Germaine de Randamie. Nunes is making $350,000 to show and can snag an additional $100,000 if she wins. As for de Randamie, she’ll take home $100,000.

Peep the full UFC 245 salaries below (via MMAFighting.com).

Kamaru Usman: $500,000

Colby Covington: $500,000

Max Holloway: $350,000

Alexander Volkanovski: $250,000

Amanda Nunes: $350,000 to show, $100,000 to win

Germaine de Randamie: $100,000

Marlon Moraes: $110,000 to show, $110,000 to win

Jose Aldo: $400,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Petr Yan: $66,000 to show, $66,000 to win

Urijah Faber: $250,000

Mike Perry: $90,000 to show, $90,000 to win

Geoff Neal: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win

Ketlen Vieira: $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win

Irene Aldana: $40,000 to show, $40,000 to win

Ian Heinisch: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win

Omari Akhemedov: $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win

Matt Brown: $80,000 to show, $80,000 to win

Ben Saunders: $35,000 to show, $35,000 to win

Chase Hooper: $24,000 to show, $24,000 to win

Daniel Teymur: $18,000 to show, $18,000 to win

Brandon Moreno: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win

Kai-Kara France: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win

Jessica Eye: $48,000 to show, $48,000 to win (Eye will pay $14,400 of her show money as penalty for missing weight on Friday)

Viviane Araujo: $45,000 to show, $45,000 to win

Puna Soriano: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Oskar Piechota: $20,000 to show, $20,000 to win