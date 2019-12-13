UFC 245 Weigh-ins Live Stream & Results Today (Dec. 13)

The UFC 245 weigh-ins will take place today (Dec. 13) at noon ET.

All 26 fighters on the UFC 245 card are set to tip the scales. UFC 245 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tomorrow night. Headlining the card will be a welterweight title bout between champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Also tipping the scales will be co-headliners Max Holloway and Alex Volkanovski. Holloway is putting his UFC featherweight gold on the line. “Champ-champ” Amanda Nunes is set to defend her UFC women’s bantamweight title against Germaine de Randamie.

We’ll be posting a live stream of the UFC 245 weigh-ins just before it begins.

Keep refreshing this page for updated results.

Main Card (PPV)

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington – for welterweight title

Max Holloway (c) vs. Alexander Volkanovski – for featherweight title

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Germaine de Randamie – for women’s bantamweight title

Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber

Prelims (ESPN2)

Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

Irene Aldana vs. Ketlen Vieira

Omari Akhmedov vs. Ian Heinisch

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

Prelims (ESPN+)