UFC 246 Bonuses, Live Gate, & Attendance Revealed

The UFC 246 bonuses, live gate, and attendance have been released.

UFC 246 took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card was a welterweight bout between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone. McGregor earned his first victory since Nov. 2016, scoring a TKO victory in just 40 seconds.

The co-main event saw women’s bantamweight action. Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington collided in a rematch. Holm won their second encounter via unanimous decision. Also featured on the main card was a lightweight battle between Diego Ferreira and Anthony Pettis. Ferreira nabbed the submission victory.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Conor McGregor, Aleksei Oleinik (submission over Maurice Greene), Brian Kelleher (submission over Ode Osbourne), Diego Ferreira, and Drew Dober (TKO over Nasrat Haqparast).

There were no “Fight of the Night” honors awarded.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew a crowd of 19,040 fans. A live gate number came out to $11,089,129.30.

