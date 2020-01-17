UFC 246 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (Jan. 17)

The UFC 246 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to begin.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (Jan. 18), UFC 246 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Conor McGregor returns to action to take on Donald Cerrone in a welterweight tilt.

The co-main event will see former UFC women’s bantamweight title holder Holly Holm go one-on-one with Raquel Pennington in a rematch. Fight fans will also be treated to a showdown between former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and Diego Ferreira.

UFC 246 will also feature a heavyweight matchup between Aleksei Oleinik and Maurice Greene. There’s also some solid preliminary action that’ll air live on ESPN and ESPN+.

All fighters on the UFC 246 card weighed in earlier today. Alexa Grasso is the only fighter on the card to have missed weight. As a result of coming in over five pounds heavy, Grasso vs. Claudia Gadelha has been called off by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 246 tomorrow night. We’ll keep you posted with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

You can see a live stream of the UFC 246 ceremonial weigh-ins below, which begins at 6 p.m. ET and of course stick with MMA News tomorrow for live coverage of UFC 246: