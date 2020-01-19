UFC 246 Highlights: Aleksei Oleinik Submits Maurice Greene

Aleksei Oleinik tapped out Maurice Green at the UFC 246 event.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (January 18, 2020). Oleinik controlled the pace of this fight by scoring takedowns and landing strikes from top position. In fact, he nearly finished it in the first round with a scarfhold choke but Green survived the round. However, Oleinik finally got him to tap with an armbar in round two.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Greene entered this fight with a 3-1 in his four fights under the UFC banner with wins over Michel Batista by submission, Jeff Hughes by split decision, and Júnior Albini by TKO. In his previous fight, he suffered a TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at the UFC Singapore event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Oleinik was 3-3 in last six bouts heading into this contest with wins over Travis Browne, Júnior Albini, and Mark Hunt. He was coming off a TKO loss to Alistair Overeem in the headliner of UFC St Petersburg back in April and a KO loss to Walt Harris at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN.

