UFC 246 Highlights: Brian Kelleher Taps Ode Osbourne

Brian Kelleher tapped Ode Osbourne at the UFC 246 event.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (January 18, 2020). In an upset, Kelleher got the win despite being an underdog.

It didn’t last long as Kelleher scored a takedown then landed some punches before locking in the guillotine choke in round one.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

