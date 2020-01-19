UFC 246 Highlights: Conor McGregor Destroys Donald Cerrone In Seconds

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone didn’t last long at the UFC 246 event.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (January 18, 2020). It was a short fight that only lasted 40-seconds.

McGregor landed a series of shoulder checks that busted him up and made him bleed from his nose. McGregor stunned him with a head kick then landed a series of strikes up against the fence and finished him with strikes on the ground in round one.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

RETURN OF THE MAC 🇮🇪@TheNotoriousMMA gets in done in under a minute at #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/pnSSzW2V5x — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 19, 2020

“The Notorious” suffered his second-ever loss under the UFC banner in October 2018 when Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted him at UFC 229, which marked Khan’s first official title defense as UFC lightweight champion. McGregor has been inactive over the past few years as his previous bout before Khabib came when he beat Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to win the UFC Lightweight Title.

Cerrone was last seen when he lost by TKO to Justin Gaethje at the UFC Vancouver event from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada that aired on ESPN+. Cerrone had a three-fight winning streak before his previous bout.

During that time, he beat Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez, and Al Iaquinta. He lost to former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 8, 2019. At the end of the second round, Ferguson landed a foul strike. Cerrone blew his nose in between rounds and his right eye is swollen badly. The fight was stopped by TKO.

