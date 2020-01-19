UFC 246 Highlights: Diego Ferreira Submits Anthony Pettis

Diego Ferreira submitted Anthony Pettis at the UFC 246 event.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (January 18, 2020). The story of this fight was Ferreira’s grappling control. He dominated the fight with takedowns and smothering him on the ground with striking.

Pettis couldn’t do much on the feet aside from being able to occasionally get up from the ground. In the second round, Ferreira tapped out Pettis with a rear-naked choke.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The former UFC lightweight champion was coming off a unanimous decision loss to Nate Diaz at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Pettis scored a second-round knockout over title contender Stephen Thompson in the headliner of UFC Nashville on March 24, 2019 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on ESPN+. Before this bout, he went 2-2 with trading wins and losses. He beat Jim Miller and Michael Chiesa while dropping fights to Dustin Poirier.

Ferreira had five straight wins before UFC 246 but it didn’t come easy. In his latest fight, he beat Mairbek Taisumov by decision at the UFC 242 show from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Before that in February against Rustam Khabilov, he won a unanimous decision but missed weight. Prior to that fight, he had back-to-back knockouts of Kyle Nelson and Jared Gordon and a decision over Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

