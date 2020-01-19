UFC 246 Highlights: Drew Dober Starches Nasrat Haqparast 

Drew Dober starched Nasrat Haqparast at the UFC 246 event.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (January 18, 2020). In the first round, Haqparast went for a leg kick but Dober blasted him with an over hand left hand then finished him on the ground.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 246. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

UFC 246 Results: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone, Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington