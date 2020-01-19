UFC 246 Highlights: Roxanne Modafferi Upsets Maycee Barber

Roxanne Modafferi stunned Maycee Barber.

Earlier tonight (Jan. 18), Modafferi and Barber shared the Octagon. This was the featured preliminary bout on the UFC 246 card in Las Vegas. Going into the fight, Barber was a -1000 favorite.

Modafferi showcased her grappling skills in the opening frame. While she won the round, Barber did a good job ensuring that Modafferi couldn’t advance in her position. It was in the second stanza where things truly went awry for Barber. After Modafferi landed a jab, Barber went down awkwardly and held onto her knee.

Modafferi would go on to dominate the rest of the round and was in control in the final frame. It ended up being a unanimous decision victory for “The Happy Warrior.”

Peep highlights of the fight courtesy of the official Twitter account of the UFC.