UFC 246 Medical Suspensions: Donald Cerrone Tied For Longest Sit

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 246, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone in a welterweight showdown headlined the show that saw McGregor win by TKO. In the co-headliner, Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington in a women’s bantamweight bout was set and saw Holm win by decision.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has released the medical suspensions. Some of the more notable suspensions include Cerrone being out until July 17 unless he gets cleared by maxillofacial doctor for nasal fracture and mild orbital fracture.

Maurice Green, Anthony Pettis, Diego Ferreira, Maycee Barber, Sodiq Yusuff, and JJ Aldrich are also facing suspensions that could last until July.

The UFC 246 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Donald Cerrone: suspended until July 17 unless cleared by maxillofacial doctor for nasal fracture and mild orbital fracture; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Aleksei Oleinik: suspended until March 4 with no contact until Feb. 18.

Maurice Green: needs MRI of right elbow and X-ray of right foot – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Ode Osbourne: suspended until Feb. 9 with no contact until Feb. 2.

Anthony Pettis: needs clearance of left foot by orthopedic doctor or suspended until July 17; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Diego Ferreira: needs MRI of right knee – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Maycee Barber: needs MRI of left knee – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until March 4 with no contact until Feb. 18 for left forehead laceration.

Andre Fili: suspended until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Sodiq Yusuff: needs X-ray of right foot – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Tim Elliott: suspended until March 4 with no contact until Feb. 18.

Askar Askarov: suspended until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Nasrat Haqparast: suspended until March 19 with no contact until March 4.

Justin Ledet: suspended until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

JJ Aldrich: needs X-ray of right hand – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 9 with no contact until Feb. 2.

