UFC 246 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 246 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (Saturday, January 18, 2020) the UFC 246 pay-per-view event takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature a welterweight bout between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone. The co-main event features a women’s bantamweight bout between Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 246 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 246 post-fight press conference.