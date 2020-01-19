UFC 246 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Donald Cerrone & Anthony Pettis Top List

UFC 246 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The UFC 246 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone in a welterweight showdown headlined the show that saw McGregor win by TKO. Cerrone topped the Reebok payouts. In the co-headliner, Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington in a women’s bantamweight bout was set and saw Holm win by decision.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik in a heavyweight bout, Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne in a bantamweight bout, and Diego Ferreira vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight fight.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Conor McGregor: $10,000 def. Donald Cerrone: $20,000

Holly Holm: $10,000 def. Raquel Pennington: $10,000

Aleksei Oleinik: $10,000 def. Maurice Greene: $4,000

Brian Kelleher: $5,000 def. Ode Osbourne: $3,500

Diego Ferreira: $5,000 def. Anthony Pettis: $20,000

Roxanne Modafferi: $5,000 def. Maycee Barber: $4,000

Sodiq Yusuff: $4,000 def. Andre Fili: $10,000

Askar Askarov: $3,500 def. Tim Elliott: $10,000

Drew Dober: $10,000 def. Nasrat Haqparast: $4,000

Aleksa Camur: $3,500 def. Justin Ledet: $5,000

Sabina Mazo: $3,500 def. J.J. Aldrich: $5,000

UFC 246 Results: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone, Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington