UFC 246 Results: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

UFC 246 goes down tonight (Saturday, January 18, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout.

Before this fight was official, Cerrone had been pushing for a fight against the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion. So much so that there was even talk that the fight could take place at UFC 239 on July 6, 2019. That didn’t happen at the time obviously.

“The Notorious” suffered his second-ever loss under the UFC banner in October 2018 when Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted him at UFC 229, which marked Khan’s first official title defense as UFC lightweight champion.

The co-headliner will see Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington in a women’s bantamweight bout. The main card will see Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik, Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne, and Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Anthony Pettis.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights from Las Vegas. Check out MMA News’ UFC 246 results below:

Quick UFC 246 Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Welterweight bout: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Women’s bantamweight bout: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Heavyweight bout: Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Bantamweight bout: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Lightweight bout: Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Anthony Pettis

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Women’s flyweight bout: Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Featherweight bout: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Flyweight bout: Askar Askarov vs. Tim Elliott

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight bout: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Women’s flyweight bout: J.J. Aldrich vs. Sabina Mazo

