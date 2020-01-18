UFC 246 Salaries: Conor McGregor Makes Bank

The UFC 246 salaries are already in.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has released the fight purses. Topping the list is Conor McGregor at $3 million. His opponent, Donald Cerrone, will get $200,000 to show and $200,000 to win. Of course, the salaries do not include any pay-per-view bonuses. McGregor vs. Cerrone takes place tonight (Jan. 18).

In the co-main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm will collide with Raquel Pennington in a rematch. Holm is set to make $150,000 to show and would snag an extra $50,000 with a win. Pennington is being paid $63,000 to show and will be paid an additional $63,000 with a victory.

Anthony Pettis is guaranteed $155,000 for his bout with Diego Ferreira. A win will net him an extra $155,000. Ferreira gets $50,000 to show and $50,000 to win.

Peep the full UFC 246 salaries below (via MMAFighting.com).

Conor McGregor: $3 million flat (no win bonus)

Donald Cerrone: $200,000 to show, $200,000 to win

Holly Holm: $150,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Raquel Pennington: $63,000 to show, $63,000 to win

Aleskei Oleinik: $75,000 to show, $75,000 to win

Maurice Greene: $30,000 to show, $30,000 to win

Anthony Pettis: $155,000 to show, $155,000 to win

Carlos Diego Ferreira: $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win.

Roxanne Modafferi: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win

Maycee Barber: $29,000 to show, $29,000 to win

Andre Fili: $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win

Sodiq Yusuff: $27,000 to show, $27,000 to win

Tim Elliott: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win

Askar Askarov: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Drew Dober: $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win

Nasrat Haqparast: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win

Aleksa Camur: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Justin Ledet: $20,000 to show, $20,000 to win

Brian Kelleher: $23,000 to show, $23,000 to win

Ode Osbourne: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Sabina Mazo: $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

JJ Aldrich: $30,000 to show, $30,000 to win

