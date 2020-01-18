UFC 246 Salaries: Conor McGregor Makes Bank

The UFC 246 salaries are already in.
The Nevada State Athletic Commission has released the fight purses. Topping the list is Conor McGregor at $3 million. His opponent, Donald Cerrone, will get $200,000 to show and $200,000 to win. Of course, the salaries do not include any pay-per-view bonuses. McGregor vs. Cerrone takes place tonight (Jan. 18).
In the co-main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm will collide with Raquel Pennington in a rematch. Holm is set to make $150,000 to show and would snag an extra $50,000 with a win. Pennington is being paid $63,000 to show and will be paid an additional $63,000 with a victory.
Anthony Pettis is guaranteed $155,000 for his bout with Diego Ferreira. A win will net him an extra $155,000. Ferreira gets $50,000 to show and $50,000 to win.
Peep the full UFC 246 salaries below (via MMAFighting.com).
Conor McGregor: $3 million flat (no win bonus)
Donald Cerrone: $200,000 to show, $200,000 to win
Holly Holm: $150,000 to show, $50,000 to win
Raquel Pennington: $63,000 to show, $63,000 to win
Aleskei Oleinik: $75,000 to show, $75,000 to win
Maurice Greene: $30,000 to show, $30,000 to win
Anthony Pettis: $155,000 to show, $155,000 to win
Carlos Diego Ferreira: $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win.
Roxanne Modafferi: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win
Maycee Barber: $29,000 to show, $29,000 to win
Andre Fili: $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win
Sodiq Yusuff: $27,000 to show, $27,000 to win
Tim Elliott: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win
Askar Askarov: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
Drew Dober: $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win
Nasrat Haqparast: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win
Aleksa Camur: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
Justin Ledet: $20,000 to show, $20,000 to win
Brian Kelleher: $23,000 to show, $23,000 to win
Ode Osbourne: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
Sabina Mazo: $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win
JJ Aldrich: $30,000 to show, $30,000 to win
You can peep the main card predictions from MMA News staffers here. Also be sure to join us for live coverage of UFC 246.