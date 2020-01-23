UFC 246 ‘Thrill and the Agony:’ Conor McGregor & Cowboy’s Grandma Embrace

UFC 246 marked the highly-anticipated return of Conor McGregor and he delivered.

The event was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this past Saturday night (Jan. 18). Headlining the card was a welterweight clash between McGregor and Donald Cerrone. This was McGregor’s first bout since Oct. 2018. The “Notorious” one defeated “Cowboy” in just 40 seconds via TKO.

For the first time since Nov. 2016, McGregor finds himself in the win column. UFC president Dana White has said that McGregor is in prime position for the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson. “Mystic Mac” has been mulling a quick return for March.

The co-main event saw former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm collide with Raquel Pennington in a rematch. “The Preacher’s Daughter” won their first encounter via split decision. She is now 2-0 over “Rocky” with her unanimous decision victory in their second clash.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC posted a preview of the latest edition of “The Thrill and the Agony” focusing on UFC 246. At the end of the clip, McGregor is seen toasting Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey with his team.

Fight fans are also treated to McGregor and Cerrone’s grandmother embracing inside the Octagon. Of course, corner reactions from both camps are also present.