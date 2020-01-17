UFC 246 Weigh-ins Live Stream & Results Today (Jan. 17)

The UFC 246 weigh-ins are here.

Tomorrow night (Jan. 18), UFC 246 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the headliner, Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon against Donald Cerrone. This will be McGregor’s first bout since Oct. 2018.

Also featured on the card will be a women’s bantamweight tilt between former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington. Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis will also be in action against Diego Ferreira.

The featured preliminary bout will see rising strawweight Maycee Barber share the Octagon with Roxanne Modafferi. Speaking of prospects, Sodiq Yusuff will look to keep climbing the ladder when he takes on Andre Fili.

The UFC 246 weigh-ins will begin today at noon ET. You can catch the live stream below courtesy of MMAFighting. Keep refreshing this page for live results below.

Here is an alternate stream via MMA Weekly.

Main Card (PPV)

Conor McGregor () vs. Donald Cerrone (170)

Holly Holm () vs. Raquel Pennington (136)

Maurice Greene () vs. Aleksei Oleinik ()

Claudia Gadelha () vs. Alexa Grasso ()

Anthony Pettis (155.5) vs. Diego Ferreira (155.5)

Prelims (ESPN)

Maycee Barber () vs. Roxanne Modafferi (125)

Andre Fili () vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)

Askar Askarov () vs. Tim Elliott (125.5)

Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast ()

Prelims (ESPN+)