UFC 247 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream

The UFC 247 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to begin.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (Feb. 8), UFC 247 will take place inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. In the main event, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will collide with Dominick Reyes.

The co-main event will see a women’s flyweight title bout as title holder Valentina Shevchenko goes one-on-one with Katlyn Chookagian. Fight fans will also be treated to a heavyweight showdown between Derrick Lewis and Ilir Latifi.

UFC 247 will also feature a match-up between Mirsad Bektic and Dan Ige. Heavyweights Juan Adams and Justin Tafa will also be in action on the main card.

All fighters on the UFC 247 card weighed in earlier today. All fighters were able to hit their target weight. MMAJunkie.com reports that Antonio Arroyo was sent to the hospital following the weigh-ins and is out of his featured prelim bout with Trevin Giles. The UFC is looking at booking James Krause vs. Giles at the 11th hour.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 247 tomorrow night. We’ll keep you posted with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

You can see a live stream of the UFC 247 ceremonial weigh-ins below, which begins at 6 p.m. ET and of course stick with MMA News tomorrow for live coverage of UFC 247: