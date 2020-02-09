UFC 247 Highlights: Derrick Lewis Decisions Ilir Latifi

Ilir Latifi vs. Derrick Lewis actually went the distance at UFC 247.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (February 8, 2020) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on ESPN+. For the first half of the fight, it was a clinching affair with Lewis trying to get some offense going before Latifi closed up.

As the fight went on in the second and third rounds, Latifi controlled the pace by scoring takedowns and landing some shots on top but not much damage. Lewis railed in the third round with some wild strikes. In the end, the judges gave the win to Lewis by decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:

Lewis with the flying knee! 😳@TheBeast_UFC is NOT the guy you want to mess with! #UFC247 pic.twitter.com/taRPVQv4jk — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

Derrick Lewis threw the kitchen sink at Ilir Latifi trying to end the fight@Thebeast_ufc #UFC247 pic.twitter.com/bXR1H7XoQ0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 9, 2020

Lewis chasing that finish all the way to the end in Houston! 👊#UFC247 pic.twitter.com/n98FF0VmyN — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

Latifi is fresh off a loss to Volkan Oezdemir by KO at the UFC Uruguay event from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay. Before this, he dropped a loss to Corey Anderson at UFC 232 in a unanimous decision defeat. His last win came at the expense of Ovince Saint Preux in February of 2018.

In his latest fight, Lewis beat Blagoy Ivanov at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Before this, he lost by second-round TKO to former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos in the headliner of UFC on ESPN + 4 on March 9, 2019 from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. As a result, this marked the second straight loss for the hard-hitting heavyweight star.

Lewis suffered a loss to UFC heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier in the headliner of the UFC 230 pay-per-view event. Before this, at UFC 226 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Lewis was able to pick up a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou.

