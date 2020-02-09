UFC 247 Highlights: Jon Jones Outpoints Dominick Reyes

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes lived up to expectations at UFC 247.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight title bout at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (February 8, 2020) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on ESPN+.

What a fight as Reyes didn’t back down from Jones but rather went after him in the first two rounds with many fans thinking that he won those rounds.

As the third round came about, Reyes started to get tired and Jones ramped up the pace by constantly being in his face. Jones started to wrestle in the fourth round but Reyes fired back by rocking him. Jones seemed fresher later on in the fight and he used that to his advantage.

In the end, the judges gave the win to Jones by unanimous decision. Many fans thought that Reyes won the first three rounds.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The challenger pushing the pace in R4!



🏆 The LHW gold hangs in the balance! #UFC247 pic.twitter.com/IqnJzawvMY — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

The champ was able to secure a split decision win over Thiago Santos at UFC 239 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in his previous fight. Before that, he scored a decision win over Anthony Smith in the headliner of the UFC 235 pay-per-view event on March 2, 2019 in Las Vegas.

Jones reclaimed the title in a fight that saw it vacant where he scored a TKO win over Alexander Gustafsson at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event.

Reyes was coming off a TKO win over Chris Weidman at UFC Boston on October 18, 2019. Before this, he earned a controversial split decision win over former title contender Volkan Oezdemir at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England. After three rounds of a striking affair and both fighters utilizing their gameplans, Reyes won the split decision victory.

