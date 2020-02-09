UFC 247 Highlights: Journey Newson TKO’s Domingo Pilarte

Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte marked the first finish of the night at UFC 247.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (February 8, 2020) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on ESPN+. In the first round of the fight, Newson landed a big straight right hand that dropped him then finished him on the ground with strikes.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

OUT OF NOWHERE 😱😱@NewsonJourney with a HUGE first finish of the night #UFC247 pic.twitter.com/F4hKTSzAjt — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 9, 2020

