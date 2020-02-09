UFC 247 Highlights: Justin Tafa Flattens Juan Adams

Justin Tafa flattened Juan Adams at UFC 247.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (February 8, 2020) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on ESPN+. In the first round, Tafa rushed him and cracked him with a big shot before following up with an uppercut and that’s a wrap.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

THAT'S A BAAAAD MAN!!! 😱



Justin Tafa with a HUGE finish in R1! #UFC247 pic.twitter.com/2kYzUSDuGo — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 9, 2020

Adams went undefeated where he would earn a UFC contract after winning a fight on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. He beat Chris de la Rocha in his promotional debut by TKO in December 2018. Since then, he had dropped two straight fights first coming by decision to Arjan Singh Bhullar in May 2019 and then by TKO to Greg Hardy at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN.

Tafa earned three straight TKO wins under the XFC banner before being signed by the Las Vegas-based promotion. In his promotional debut, he suffered a first-round KO loss to Yorgan De Castro at UFC 243.

