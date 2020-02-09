UFC 247 Highlights: Khaos Williams KO’s Alex Morono In Seconds

Khaos Williams stepped up in a big way at UFC 247.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (February 8, 2020) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on ESPN+.

In just seconds of the first round, Williams blitzed him with strikes and scored the knockout win. This marked his promotional debut and what a debut it was.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

THAT'S WHY THEY CALL HIM KHAOS! 🔥@KhaosOXWilliams wasting NO TIME in his Octagon debut! 🐂#UFC247



📺 Watch LIVE on ESPNews NOW! pic.twitter.com/wtsbZshXgu — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

