UFC 247 Highlights: Khaos Williams KO’s Alex Morono In Seconds

Khaos Williams stepped up in a big way at UFC 247.
The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (February 8, 2020) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on ESPN+.
In just seconds of the first round, Williams blitzed him with strikes and scored the knockout win. This marked his promotional debut and what a debut it was.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
