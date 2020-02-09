UFC 247 Highlights: Mario Bautista Finishes Miles Johns

Mario Bautista vs. Miles Johns ended in wild fashion at UFC 247.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (February 8, 2020) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on ESPN+. Bautista landed a flying knee strike the chin that dropped Johns before finishing him on the ground with strikes.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

