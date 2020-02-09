UFC 247 Highlights: Valentina Shevchenko Smashes Katlyn Chookagian

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian went down at UFC 247.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight title bout at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (February 8, 2020) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on ESPN+. The UFC women’s flyweight champ controlled every aspect of the fight until it came to a close.

In the third round, Shevchenko scored a takedown and got side control where she rained down strikes to end the fight.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Shevchenko was coming off of a decision win over Liz Carmouche at the UFC Uruguay event from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on ESPN+. Before that fight, she picked up a knockout win over Jessica Eye at the UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) event entering. Since moving back to the flyweight division, the champ was riding a four-fight winning streak coming into the event.

Chookagian was riding a two-fight winning streak and had gone 4-1 in her last five fights. Her latest wins include victorious over Joanne Calderwood at UFC 238 and Jennifer Maia at UFC 244 with both of those going the distance.

