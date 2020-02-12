UFC 247 Medical Suspensions: Valentina Shevchenko Faces Six-Month Sit

The UFC 247 medical suspensions are in.

Three fighters are facing six-month sits. Those are UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, Journey Newson and Andre Ewell. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation doesn’t disclose details of medical suspensions, but it is assumed that those facing longer suspensions will be able to get medical clearance to reduce the time off.

Here are the rest of the UFC 247 medical suspensions (via MMAFighting.com).

Jon Jones: suspended until March 10.

Dominick Reyes: suspended until March 10.

Valentina Shevchenko: suspended until Aug. 7.

Katlyn Chookagian: suspended until March 25.

Justin Tafa: suspended until April 9.

Juan Adams: suspended until March 10.

Dan Ige: suspended until March 10.

Mirsad Bektic: suspended until March 10.

Derrick Lewis: suspended until Feb. 18.

Ilir Latifi: suspended until March 10.

Trevin Giles: suspended until Feb. 18.

James Krause: suspended until March 10.

Lauren Murphy: suspended until March 10.

Andrea Lee: suspended until March 10.

Mario Bautista: suspended until March 10.

Miles Johns: suspended until April 9.

Journey Newson: suspended until Aug. 7.

Domingo Pilarte: suspended until April 9.

Andre Ewell: suspended until Aug. 7.

Jonathan Martinez: suspended until Feb. 18.

Khaos Williams: suspended until March 10.

Alex Morono: suspended until March 10.

Youssef Zalal: suspended until Feb. 18.

Austin Lingo: suspended until March 10.

UFC 247 was held inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The action took place this past Saturday night (Feb. 8). In the main event, Jon Jones successfully retained his UFC light heavyweight championship over Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision.

The co-main event also saw title action. Shevchenko maintained her gold on the UFC women’s flyweight gold with her win over Katlyn Chookagian. Shevchenko scored a third-round TKO victory. Stick with MMA News for more on the fallout of UFC 247 as well as coverage of other events.