UFC 247 Official Poster Revealed (Photo)

The UFC has revealed the official UFC 247 poster.

UFC 247 takes place Saturday, February 8th from the Toyota Center in Houston Texas and will be headlined by Jon Jones facing Dominick Reyes in the event’s headliner. Jon Jones has been active since making his return to the UFC at UFC 232 in 2018, which saw Jones recapture the light heavyweight championship that he never loss. Following the win over Gustafsson, Jones would then go on to defeat Anthony Smith at UFC 235 and Thiago Santos most recently at UFC 239. The undefeated Dominick Reyes will be the third title defense for Jon Jones on this second stint as UFC light heavyweight champion.

The co-main event will feature Valentina Shevchenko taking on Katlyn Chookagian in what will be her third title defense as well. The UFC’s official poster for the event focuses solely on the four athletes involved in the main and co-main events:

In addition to the main and co-main events, “The Black Beast” Derrick Lewis will also be welcoming Ilir Latifi to the heavyweight division, and Jimmie Rivera will look to work his way back into bantamweight title contention beginning with the streaking Marlon Vera.

Below is the full current UFC 247 lineup:

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera

Andrea Lee vs. Lauren Murphy

Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Antonio Arroyo vs. Trevin Giles

Dhiego Lima vs. Alex Morono

Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Mario Bautista vs. Miles Johns

What are your thoughts on the official UFC 247 poster?