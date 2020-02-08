UFC 247 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 247 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.
Tonight (Feb. 8), UFC 247 takes place inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. In the headliner, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes will collide. UFC 247’s co-main event will see women’s flyweight title holder Valentina Shevchenko go one-on-one with Katlyn Chookagian. Heavyweight action between Derrick Lewis and Ilir Latifi will also be featured on the main card. Catch live results here.
The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.
MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 247 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.
Here’s the full card for UFC 247.
Main Card (PPV)
- Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian
- Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa
- Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige
- Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi
Prelims (ESPN)
- Trevin Giles vs. James Krause
- Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams
- Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee
- Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista
Prelims (ESPN+)
- Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte
- Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez
- Austin Lingo vs. Youseff Zalal
Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 247 action wraps up.