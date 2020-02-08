UFC 247 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 247 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (Feb. 8), UFC 247 takes place inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. In the headliner, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes will collide. UFC 247’s co-main event will see women’s flyweight title holder Valentina Shevchenko go one-on-one with Katlyn Chookagian. Heavyweight action between Derrick Lewis and Ilir Latifi will also be featured on the main card. Catch live results here.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 247 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Here’s the full card for UFC 247.

Main Card (PPV)

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

Prelims (ESPN)

Trevin Giles vs. James Krause

Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams

Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista

Prelims (ESPN+)

Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte

Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez

Austin Lingo vs. Youseff Zalal

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 247 action wraps up.