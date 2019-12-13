UFC 247 Press Conference Live Stream Tonight (Dec. 13)

UFC 247 will be the UFC’s second pay-per-view of 2020 and a press conference for the event is being held tonight (Dec. 13).

The presser will be held in Las Vegas. UFC lightweight heavyweight champion Jon Jones, Dominick Reyes, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, and Katlyn Chookagian will be in attendance. UFC president Dana White will also take questions from the media.

UFC 247 will take place on Feb. 8. It’ll emanate from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Also set for the card is a heavyweight collision between Derrick Lewis and Ilir Latifi. While Latifi has been a heavyweight on the regional circuit, this is by far his most pivotal bout at that weight class.

When Jones steps inside the Octagon next month, it’ll be the third UFC light heavyweight title defense in his current reign. “Bones” captured the gold by defeating Alexander Gustafsson in their rematch back in Dec. 2018. Reyes has gone undefeated in his pro MMA career, but most agree that this will be his biggest test by far and there just so happens to be gold at stake.

Shevchenko is in search of her third successful women’s flyweight title defense. “Bullet” has beaten Jessica Eye and Liz Carmouche in her defenses. Chookagian is getting her title shot after beating Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision last month.

You can catch tonight’s press conference below. The live stream will begin at 6 p.m. ET.