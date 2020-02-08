UFC 247 Results: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

UFC 247 pay-per-view event goes down tonight (Sat. February 8, 2020) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes for the UFC light heavyweight title.

Jones was able to secure a split decision win over Thiago Santos at UFC 239 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in his previous fight. Before that, he scored a decision win over Anthony Smith in the headliner of the UFC 235 pay-per-view event on March 2, 2019 in Las Vegas.

Reyes was coming off a TKO win over Chris Weidman at UFC Boston on October 18, 2019. Before this, he earned a controversial split decision win over former title contender Volkan Oezdemir at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England.

The co-headliner will see Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian for the women’s flyweight title that will feature Shevchenko defending the title.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa in a heavyweight bout, Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige in a featherweight bout, and Ilir Latifi vs. Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight showdown.

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Ilir Latifi vs. Derrick Lewis

It’s certain to have a great night of fights from Houston. Check out MMA News’ UFC 247 results below:

Quick UFC 247 Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight title bout: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Women’s flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Heavyweight bout: Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Featherweight bout: Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Heavyweight bout: Ilir Latifi vs. Derrick Lewis

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Middleweight bout: James Krause vs. Trevin Giles

Women’s flyweight bout: Andrea Lee vs. Lauren Murphy

Welterweight bout: Dhiego Lima vs. Alex Morono

Bantamweight bout: Mario Bautista vs. Miles Johns

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight bout: Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte

Bantamweight bout: Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez

Featherweight bout: Austin Lingo vs. Youssef Zalal

