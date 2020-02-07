UFC 247 Weigh-ins Live Stream & Results Today (Feb. 7)

The UFC 247 weigh-ins are here.

Tomorrow night (Feb. 8), UFC 247 will be held inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. In the headliner, Jon Jones will put his UFC light heavyweight championship on the line against Dominick Reyes. It’ll be the third time Jones puts his gold up for grabs in his second reign.

Also featured on the card will be a women’s flyweight title bout between champion Valentina Shevchenko and Katlyn Chookagian. Derrick Lewis will also be in action as he’ll take on Ilir Latifi.

The featured preliminary bout will see middleweight Trevin Giles share the Octagon with Antonio Arroyo. Andrea Lee vs. Lauren Murphy and Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams will also be seen on the ESPN portion of the prelims.

The UFC 247 weigh-ins will begin today at 10 a.m. ET. We’ll be posting the live stream right here courtesy of MMAFighting before the weigh-ins begin. Keep refreshing this page for live UFC 247 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (PPV)

Jon Jones (204) vs. Dominick Reyes

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (124.5)

Juan Adams (266) vs. Justin Tafa (265.5)

Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Dan Ige (145.5)

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi (246.5)

Prelims (ESPN)

Trevin Giles (185.5) vs. Antonio Arroyo

Alex Morono (171) vs. Kalinn Williams (169)

Lauren Murphy (125) vs. Andrea Lee (125.5)

Prelims (ESPN+)