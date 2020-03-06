UFC 248 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream

The UFC 248 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to begin.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (March 7), UFC 248 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will collide with Yoel Romero.

The co-main event will see a strawweight title bout as title holder Weili Zhang goes one-on-one with Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Fight fans will also be treated to a lightweight showdown between Drakkar Klose and Beneil Dariush.

UFC 248 will also feature a match-up between Neil Magny and Li Jingliang. Welterweights Alex Oliveira and Max Griffin will also be in action on the main card.

All fighters on the UFC 248 card weighed in earlier today. Only Emily Whitmire missed weight. She weighed in at 117.5 pounds, which is 1.5 pounds over the strawweight limit for non-title bouts. Her fight against Polyana Viana will go on as planned.

You can see a live stream of the UFC 248 ceremonial weigh-ins below, which begins at 7 p.m. ET and of course stick with MMA News tomorrow for live coverage of UFC 248: