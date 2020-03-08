UFC 248 Highlights: Alex Oliveira Edges Out Max Griffin

Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira went the distance.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 248 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (March 7, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a solid fight with both guys mixing up strikes while working in the clinch to take the fight to the ground.

Griffin had a cut above his right eye that was bleeding, which could have impacted his vision. In the end, it was Oliveira who scored the split decision win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Griffin went 2-3 in his last five fights heading into UFC 248. He beat the likes of Mike Perry and Zelim Imadaev by decision but dropped decision loss to Curtis Millender, Thiago Salves, and Alex Morono.

Oliveira had dropped three straight fights before accepting this bout that includes a submission loss to Gunnar Nelson at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event and Mike Perry by decision back in April. His previous bout saw him drop a decision loss to Nicolas Dalby at the UFC Copenhagen event on ESPN+ from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

UFC 248 Results: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero, Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 248. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.