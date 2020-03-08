UFC 248 Highlights: Beneil Dariush Scores Comeback KO Win

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose had a wild finish.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC 248 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (March 7, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the second round, Klose came out swinging and stunned him. Dariush rushed back and they had a wild exchange with Klose dropping and Dariush earning the KO win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

WHAT A FIGHT! WHAT A FINISH!! BENEIL DARIUSH 😱😱 #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/PnlvkYqzkn — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 8, 2020

Dariush had won his three previous bouts with a decision win over Thiago Moisés in November 2018 and then over Drew Dober by submission back in March. His previous fight came when he submitted Frank Camacho at UFC Singapore from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore last October.

Klose entered this fight on a three-fight winning streak and had gone 4-1 in his last five. After dropping a decision loss to David Teymur at UFC 218, he ripped off three straight decision wins over the likes of Lando Vannata, Bobby Green, and Christos Giagos.

