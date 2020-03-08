UFC 248 Highlights: Danaa Batgerel KO’s Guido Cannetti

Danaa Batgerel KO’d Guido Cannetti at UFC 248.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 248 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (March 7, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Batgerel won the fight by first-round KO with a big hook. This marked Batgerel’s first KO win in the UFC and Guido’s first KO loss.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Batgerel gets the card started with a bang 💥



Stream #UFC248 on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/bgI1Songf8 pic.twitter.com/eBt2i3aoz3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 8, 2020

THAT DIDN'T TAKE LONG 😱😱



Danaa Batgerel opens #UFC248 with a BANG! pic.twitter.com/OTAFxfdpL4 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 8, 2020

UFC 248 Results: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero, Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

