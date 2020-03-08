UFC 248 Highlights: Danaa Batgerel KO’s Guido Cannetti

Danaa Batgerel KO’d Guido Cannetti at UFC 248.
The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 248 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (March 7, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Batgerel won the fight by first-round KO with a big hook. This marked Batgerel’s first KO win in the UFC and Guido’s first KO loss.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
